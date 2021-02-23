HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) (LON:HSBA) Given a GBX 510 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) (LON:HSBA) received a GBX 510 ($6.66) target price from equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on HSBA. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 370 ($4.83) price objective on HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.31) price target on shares of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) in a research note on Friday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on shares of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 380 ($4.96) price objective on shares of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 404.67 ($5.29).

Get HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) alerts:

LON:HSBA opened at GBX 419.80 ($5.48) on Tuesday. HSBC Holdings plc has a 52 week low of GBX 281.50 ($3.68) and a 52 week high of GBX 558.80 ($7.30). The stock has a market capitalization of £85.51 billion and a PE ratio of -38.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 403.27 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 360.44.

HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, and financial planning services.

Further Reading: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.