HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target Increased to $625.00 by Analysts at Argus

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its price target upped by Argus from $435.00 to $625.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Argus currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

HUBS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $400.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Summit Insights restated a buy rating on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho upgraded shares of HubSpot from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $360.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $420.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $455.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $457.57.

Shares of NYSE:HUBS opened at $528.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $419.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $351.02. The firm has a market cap of $24.47 billion, a PE ratio of -291.81 and a beta of 1.78. HubSpot has a 12-month low of $90.83 and a 12-month high of $547.47.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.82. The business had revenue of $252.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.36 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HubSpot will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.83, for a total value of $3,228,555.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 652,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,708,413.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.61, for a total transaction of $15,664,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,657,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,166,022.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,933 shares of company stock valued at $37,227,814 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUBS. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 61.3% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in HubSpot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

