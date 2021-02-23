Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) Now Covered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

HGEN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Humanigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Humanigen in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. National Securities initiated coverage on Humanigen in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up from $31.00) on shares of Humanigen in a report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Humanigen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.20.

HGEN opened at $21.52 on Tuesday. Humanigen has a one year low of $1.64 and a one year high of $33.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.31 and its 200-day moving average is $14.37.

In other Humanigen news, major shareholder Bay Ltd. Nomis sold 62,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.76, for a total value of $988,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,469,733 shares in the company, valued at $101,962,992.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 454,269 shares of company stock valued at $9,017,992. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HGEN. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Humanigen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $144,000. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humanigen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Humanigen in the third quarter worth approximately $330,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Humanigen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $337,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Humanigen in the third quarter worth approximately $345,000. 30.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humanigen Company Profile

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops proprietary monoclonal antibodies for immunotherapy and oncology treatments. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia, and for the treatment of juvenile myelomonocytic leukemia.

