Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Releases FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.25-2.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $830-890 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $873.62 million.

NASDAQ HURN traded down $0.59 on Tuesday, hitting $58.55. 87,132 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,735. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.06. Huron Consulting Group has a fifty-two week low of $35.15 and a fifty-two week high of $69.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -292.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.92.

Get Huron Consulting Group alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on HURN. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Huron Consulting Group from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Huron Consulting Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Sidoti began coverage on Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark raised Huron Consulting Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Huron Consulting Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.00.

In related news, CEO James H. Roth sold 18,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total value of $875,328.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,286,019.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in financial and operational improvement, care transformation, culture and organizational excellence, strategy, and technology and analytics to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

Read More: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.