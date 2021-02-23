Hxro (HXRO) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $3.78 Million

Hxro (CURRENCY:HXRO) traded up 18.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 23rd. Hxro has a market capitalization of $71.10 million and approximately $3.78 million worth of Hxro was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hxro coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000650 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Hxro has traded up 16.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hxro alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.21 or 0.00053846 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $345.32 or 0.00709452 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 57.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00031875 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 34% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00037885 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00006204 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.53 or 0.00058609 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003467 BTC.

Hxro Coin Profile

HXRO is a coin. It was first traded on December 21st, 2018. Hxro’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 224,693,272 coins. Hxro’s official Twitter account is @RealHxro and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hxro’s official website is www.hxro.io. Hxro’s official message board is medium.com/@hxromedia.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hxro is a crypto gaming platform that merges digital currency trading with skill-based social gaming. HXRO is an ERC20 token – engineered to have full utility on the Hxro gaming platform. HXRO tokens are used for entry fees to all games and on-platform purchases. All competitions are paid out in HXRO. Competitors earn status, rank, and clout with HXRO. “

Hxro Coin Trading

Hxro can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hxro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hxro should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hxro using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hxro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hxro and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.