Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Price Target Raised to $69.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $49.00 to $69.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on H. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Gordon Haskett lifted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Longbow Research lowered shares of Hyatt Hotels from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.11.

Shares of Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $83.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.96 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.74. Hyatt Hotels has a 1-year low of $24.02 and a 1-year high of $86.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.71.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($1.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by ($0.41). Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 8.79% and a negative net margin of 6.14%. As a group, research analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will post -4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Peter Sears sold 3,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $228,636.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,489 shares in the company, valued at $254,697. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 31,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.20, for a total transaction of $2,338,569.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 410,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,904,267.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 114.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 3.9% in the third quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

