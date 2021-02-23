HyperDAO (HDAO) Price Tops $0.0091

HyperDAO (CURRENCY:HDAO) traded 20.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 23rd. One HyperDAO token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HyperDAO has a market cap of $3.49 million and $30,869.00 worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, HyperDAO has traded down 33.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $215.62 or 0.00446595 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.81 or 0.00065875 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 22.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000957 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.95 or 0.00078602 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $252.74 or 0.00523473 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.31 or 0.00056571 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.81 or 0.00072107 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $90.88 or 0.00188236 BTC.

HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 384,694,817 tokens. The official message board for HyperDAO is medium.com/@hdao. The official website for HyperDAO is www.hyperdao.com.

HyperDAO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HyperDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

