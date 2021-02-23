Hyperion Asset Management Ltd Has $155.62 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Hyperion Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,782 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,295 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 11.0% of Hyperion Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $155,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,523,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 941 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 128,949 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $406,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,704,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 10,088 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,764,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,180.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,239.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,205.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.14, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,552.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total value of $994,127.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,395,895.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,673 shares of company stock valued at $11,846,726 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price target (up previously from $3,900.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,924.51.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

