I/O Coin Tops 24 Hour Volume of $14,242.00 (IOC)

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded 20.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 23rd. I/O Coin has a market capitalization of $2.49 million and approximately $14,242.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, I/O Coin has traded 14.9% lower against the US dollar. One I/O Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000264 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get I/O Coin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $239.47 or 0.00475504 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00007600 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00032502 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,124.90 or 0.02233655 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000058 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000043 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000018 BTC.

I/O Coin Profile

I/O Coin (IOC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 18,711,250 coins. I/O Coin’s official website is iocoin.io.

Buying and Selling I/O Coin

I/O Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire I/O Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase I/O Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for I/O Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for I/O Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.