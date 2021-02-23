IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IAMGOLD Corp is an international gold exploration and mining company based in Canada. It holds a 38% stake in the Sadiola Gold Mine and a 40% stake in the Yatela Gold Mine. Both are located in Mali, West Africa. Measured and indicated resources at Sadiola and Yatela are 5.5 million ounces of gold (including reserves of 5.2 million ounces). Inferred resources are 5.9 million ounces. IAMGOLD is actively exploring highly prospective ground in Africa and South America. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on IAG. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded IAMGOLD to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $61.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. CSFB cut their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. National Bank Financial restated an outperform rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James set a $5.50 price objective on shares of IAMGOLD and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from $7.75 to $7.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.10.

IAG stock opened at $3.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 4.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.12, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81. IAMGOLD has a 1 year low of $1.44 and a 1 year high of $5.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.74.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.05). IAMGOLD had a negative net margin of 31.53% and a positive return on equity of 2.79%. As a group, analysts predict that IAMGOLD will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IAG. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in IAMGOLD by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 325,466 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 6,272 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IAMGOLD in the 3rd quarter worth about $226,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in IAMGOLD by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 855,684 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 24,427 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in IAMGOLD in the 3rd quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in IAMGOLD by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 74,706 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,688 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.40% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada. Its exploration and development projects include the Boto gold project in Senegal; the Diakha-Siribaya gold project in Mali; the Pitangui project in Brazil; the CÃ´tÃ© gold project in Ontario; Eastern Borosi in Nicaragua; and the Karita gold project in Guinea, as well as holds interest in the Loma Larga, a gold, silver, and copper project in southern Ecuador.

