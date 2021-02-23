IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $102.20.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut IDACORP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $95.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 22.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,035 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 1.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 87,650 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,003,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 1,695.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,988 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after buying an additional 23,596 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 2.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 114,950 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,185,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 827.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 315,569 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,214,000 after buying an additional 281,559 shares during the last quarter. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDACORP stock opened at $87.00 on Thursday. IDACORP has a 1-year low of $69.05 and a 1-year high of $112.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.16.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The energy company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 18.60%. On average, research analysts expect that IDACORP will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. IDACORP’s payout ratio is 61.61%.

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in three coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

