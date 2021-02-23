Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) Receives $9.38 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.38.

INVE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Identiv in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ INVE opened at $11.66 on Friday. Identiv has a 1 year low of $2.11 and a 1 year high of $13.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.25 and a 200 day moving average of $7.12. The stock has a market cap of $210.11 million, a P/E ratio of -28.44 and a beta of 1.56.

In related news, Director Nina B. Shapiro sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.38, for a total value of $110,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Identiv by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 298,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Identiv by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 165,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 11,940 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Identiv during the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Identiv by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 484,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after buying an additional 15,069 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Identiv by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 777,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,605,000 after buying an additional 17,714 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.49% of the company’s stock.

Identiv Company Profile

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures data, physical places, and things worldwide. It operates through two segment, Premises and Identity. The Premises segment offers modular Hirsch MX controllers that allow customers to start with a small system and expand over time; Hirsch Velocity software platform for centralized management of access and security operations across an organization; federal identity, credential and access management architecture, an access control system; TouchSecure door readers that provide various features to support security standards; and global services to support system design, deployment, and managed services across customers premises security lifecycle.

