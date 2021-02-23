IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Purchased by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 50.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $775,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in IDEX by 24.6% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 9,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in IDEX during the fourth quarter worth $677,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in IDEX by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 184,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in IDEX by 154.3% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 39,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,086,000 after buying an additional 23,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in IDEX by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. 96.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total value of $750,412.50. Also, Director Ernest J. Mrozek sold 3,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $673,418.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,686,995.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IEX shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen downgraded IDEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.40.

IEX stock opened at $197.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $196.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.85. The company has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a PE ratio of 40.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. IDEX Co. has a 12-month low of $104.56 and a 12-month high of $211.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $614.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.26 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 15.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

