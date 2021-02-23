Idorsia Ltd (OTCMKTS:IDRSF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Idorsia Ltd (OTCMKTS:IDRSF) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts have weighed in on IDRSF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Idorsia in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Idorsia in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Idorsia in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

OTCMKTS:IDRSF opened at $27.59 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.94 and its 200 day moving average is $28.53. Idorsia has a fifty-two week low of $18.57 and a fifty-two week high of $33.83.

Idorsia Company Profile

Idorsia Ltd, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for unmet medical needs in Switzerland. The company has a clinical development pipeline that cover various therapeutic areas, including CNS, cardiovascular, and immunological disorders, as well as orphan diseases.

