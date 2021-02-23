IFG Advisory LLC Acquires Shares of 2,446 Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 5,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 17,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CL shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.91.

In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,692 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.65, for a total value of $1,627,425.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,371,760.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 346 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total value of $26,697.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,173,436.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,810 shares of company stock valued at $2,418,650 over the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $77.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.52. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $58.49 and a 12-month high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 62.19%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

