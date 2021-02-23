IFG Advisory LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

IFG Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 28.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWN. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 8,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $153.99 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $69.27 and a 12 month high of $155.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $144.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.00.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

