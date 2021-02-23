IFG Advisory LLC Raises Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,766 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $4,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,816,319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,575,528,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397,905 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,913,777 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,332,698,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315,118 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,888,776 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,791,649,000 after acquiring an additional 392,065 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,245,128 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,147,135,000 after acquiring an additional 496,922 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,309,610 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $780,815,000 after acquiring an additional 171,430 shares during the period. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DIS stock opened at $191.76 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $178.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.05. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $194.02. The company has a market cap of $348.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.06.

In other The Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $716,047.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 156,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,158,232. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.12, for a total transaction of $41,826,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,397,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,785,668.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,079,704 shares of company stock valued at $192,927,683. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

