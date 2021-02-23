ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ImmuCell had a negative return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 9.99%.

Shares of ICCC opened at $11.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 5.51 and a quick ratio of 4.35. ImmuCell has a 1-year low of $3.70 and a 1-year high of $13.20. The stock has a market cap of $84.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.04 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.42.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ICCC shares. TheStreet upgraded ImmuCell from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Aegis reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ImmuCell in a research note on Monday, February 15th.

ImmuCell Corporation, an animal health company, acquires, develops, manufactures, and sells products that enhance the health and productivity of dairy and beef cattle in the United States and internationally. It offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for calves; and Tri-Shield First Defense, a passive antibody product for the treatment of E.

