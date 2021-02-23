Impleum Trading Down 27.3% Over Last Week (IMPL)

Impleum (CURRENCY:IMPL) traded down 33.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. One Impleum coin can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Impleum has a total market cap of $13,029.62 and $72.00 worth of Impleum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Impleum has traded down 27.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Impleum alerts:

MotaCoin (MOTA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded 39.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ultra Clear (UCR) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Fanaticos Cash (FCH) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Diplexcoin (DLX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000022 BTC.

About Impleum

Impleum is a coin. Impleum’s total supply is 9,213,176 coins and its circulating supply is 9,106,230 coins. Impleum’s official Twitter account is @impleum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Impleum is impleum.com.

Buying and Selling Impleum

Impleum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Impleum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Impleum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Impleum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Impleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Impleum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.