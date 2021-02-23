Indie Asset Partners LLC Sells 15,125 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Indie Asset Partners LLC reduced its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 44.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,125 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Indie Asset Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Indie Asset Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $947,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 111,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,653,000 after buying an additional 18,029 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 172,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,755,000 after buying an additional 7,873 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 57,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 30,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikulski Financial Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 18,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter.

JPST stock remained flat at $$50.81 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,226,472 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.80.

