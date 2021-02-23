Indie Asset Partners LLC Sells 270 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Indie Asset Partners LLC cut its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,717 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FDX. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,112,791 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,702,442,000 after buying an additional 1,570,609 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 8,151.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 815,578 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $205,135,000 after purchasing an additional 825,708 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 128.3% during the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 722,306 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $181,674,000 after purchasing an additional 405,985 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter valued at $96,645,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,473,734 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,421,090,000 after purchasing an additional 303,415 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

In other FedEx news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total transaction of $770,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on FedEx from $300.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on FedEx from $286.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on FedEx from $300.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $356.00 target price on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Barclays upgraded FedEx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.00.

FDX stock traded down $3.78 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $250.89. 70,720 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,633,982. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $88.69 and a 1 year high of $305.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $251.37 and a 200-day moving average of $255.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.76.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.45 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

