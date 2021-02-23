Indie Asset Partners LLC Sells 670 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Indie Asset Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 39.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the period. Indie Asset Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $2.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $353.13. The company had a trading volume of 372,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,221,809. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $351.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $328.47. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $200.55 and a 12 month high of $362.37.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

