Indie Asset Partners LLC Sells 993 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Indie Asset Partners LLC lowered its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 993 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 2.7% of Indie Asset Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Indie Asset Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHG. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 146.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 433,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,671,000 after purchasing an additional 257,597 shares during the last quarter. Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,580,000. Harbor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,954,000. Goepper Burkhardt LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,142,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 488,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,734,000 after purchasing an additional 120,074 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHG traded down $2.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $128.27. 3,045 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,594. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.25 and a 1 year high of $137.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.06.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

