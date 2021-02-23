Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Upgraded at Oddo Bhf

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Oddo Bhf from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

IFNNY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Infineon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America cut Infineon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co cut Infineon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Infineon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Shares of Infineon Technologies stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.27. 158,680 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,761. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.73. The stock has a market cap of $56.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.72. Infineon Technologies has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $44.55.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33. Infineon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 4.32%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Infineon Technologies will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

