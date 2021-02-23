Infinite Ore (CVE:ILI) Shares Gap Up to $0.12

Infinite Ore Corp. (CVE:ILI)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at C$0.12, but opened at C$0.13. Infinite Ore shares last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 223,568 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.09 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.06.

Infinite Ore Company Profile (CVE:ILI)

Infinite Ore Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral properties in North America. It primarily explores for lithium deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Jackpot Lithium property located in Thunder Bay, Ontario; and a 100% interest in the Cross Lake Lithium property comprising one mineral exploration license covering an area of 5,040 hectares located in the north of Winnipeg, Manitoba.

