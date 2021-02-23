Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) released its earnings results on Sunday. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ingersoll Rand had a negative net margin of 3.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.27%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Ingersoll Rand’s revenue for the quarter was up 149.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of IR stock opened at $43.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Ingersoll Rand has a twelve month low of $17.01 and a twelve month high of $47.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.61. The stock has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.29 and a beta of 1.53.

In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 28,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $1,291,173.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 228,698 shares in the company, valued at $10,295,983.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 2,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total value of $104,744.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,424.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,574 shares of company stock valued at $1,562,564. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.57.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment, and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical. The Industrials segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of air compression, vacuum, and blower products, as well as offers associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services.

