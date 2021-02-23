Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $112.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Innospec Inc. is an international specialty chemicals company. Innospec manufactures and supplies a wide range of specialty chemicals to markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia-Pacific. The Fuel Specialties business specializes in manufacturing and supplying fuel additives that improve fuel efficiency, boost engine performance and reduce harmful emissions. Oilfield Services provides specialty chemicals to all elements of the oil & gas exploration and production industry. The Performance Chemicals business creates innovative technology-based solutions for the customers in the Personal Care, Home Care, Agrochemical, Mining and Industrial markets. Octane Additives produces octane improvers to enhance gasoline. “

Get Innospec alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on IOSP. CL King upped their target price on Innospec from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet upgraded Innospec from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IOSP opened at $101.42 on Monday. Innospec has a 1 year low of $56.71 and a 1 year high of $102.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $96.40 and its 200-day moving average is $81.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.07 and a beta of 1.34.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.49. Innospec had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.92%. Research analysts predict that Innospec will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Innospec during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Innospec during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Innospec by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Innospec by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Innospec during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Innospec

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, Oilfield Services, and Octane Additives. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

Recommended Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Innospec (IOSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Innospec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innospec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.