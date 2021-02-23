Innova One Day Trading Volume Tops $59.00 (INN)

Innova (CURRENCY:INN) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 23rd. One Innova coin can currently be bought for about $0.0176 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Innova has a market cap of $121,290.77 and $59.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Innova has traded 76.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00011906 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000100 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000344 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Innova Profile

Innova (INN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Innova’s total supply is 10,417,969 coins and its circulating supply is 6,901,771 coins. Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “Innova is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus, and then immutably recorded on the blockchain. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Innova

Innova can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innova directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Innova should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Innova using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

