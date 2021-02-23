Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.47 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of IIPR opened at $211.57 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $197.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.98. Innovative Industrial Properties has a fifty-two week low of $40.21 and a fifty-two week high of $221.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 68.47 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 458.27 and a current ratio of 458.27.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IIPR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $160.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $177.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.63.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

Read More: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.