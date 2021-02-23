Insider Buying: Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) EVP Purchases 2,110 Shares of Stock

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) EVP Mark T. Reitzes purchased 2,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.07 per share, with a total value of $29,687.70. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,701.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Northwest Bancshares stock opened at $14.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $8.52 and a one year high of $15.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.55 and a 200 day moving average of $11.57.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 11.80%. The business had revenue of $135.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 3rd. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.38%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 3,239.7% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Northwest Bancshares during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in Northwest Bancshares during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Northwest Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Northwest Bancshares during the third quarter valued at about $116,000. 61.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NWBI shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Northwest Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded Northwest Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Northwest Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.33.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

