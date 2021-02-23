Insider Selling: GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) SVP Sells 2,340 Shares of Stock

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) SVP Michael Gleeson sold 2,340 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total transaction of $51,012.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 416,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,084,670.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Michael Gleeson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get GenMark Diagnostics alerts:

On Monday, January 25th, Michael Gleeson sold 33,027 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $469,643.94.

GNMK opened at $19.82 on Tuesday. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.36 and a fifty-two week high of $23.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -48.34 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.48 and its 200 day moving average is $14.23.

Several research firms have weighed in on GNMK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on GenMark Diagnostics from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. GenMark Diagnostics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.60.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 334.0% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 43,402 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 33,402 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter worth $1,116,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 60.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 123,675 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 46,518 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 1,579.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 695,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,877,000 after buying an additional 654,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at $847,000. 96.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GenMark Diagnostics

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular panels based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

Further Reading: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for GenMark Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GenMark Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.