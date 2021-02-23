Insider Selling: Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Major Shareholder Sells 195,551 Shares of Stock

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) major shareholder Global Resources Fund Sentient sold 195,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.83, for a total transaction of $162,307.33. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,063,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,061.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Global Resources Fund Sentient also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 22nd, Global Resources Fund Sentient sold 1,868,378 shares of Golden Minerals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.84, for a total transaction of $1,569,437.52.

NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $0.83. The stock had a trading volume of 134,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,541,396. The stock has a market cap of $125.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.54 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.53. Golden Minerals has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $1.30.

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Golden Minerals had a negative net margin of 89.46% and a negative return on equity of 94.11%. Analysts forecast that Golden Minerals will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AUMN. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golden Minerals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $138,000. United Capital Management of KS Inc. purchased a new stake in Golden Minerals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in Golden Minerals by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,032,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 232,818 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Golden Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

Golden Minerals Company Profile

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration and development company, mines, constructs, and explores for mineral properties containing precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the VelardeÃ±a and Chicago precious metals mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

