Insider Selling: Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) CEO Sells 15,783 Shares of Stock

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $510,580.05.

NYSE:IRM traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $32.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,545,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,288,274. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $41.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.39 and its 200 day moving average is $29.10. The company has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 69.15, a P/E/G ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.79.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IRM. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 122.7% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Read More: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.