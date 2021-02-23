Insider Selling: Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) CEO Sells 199,570 Shares of Stock

Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) CEO Jeffrey A. Craig sold 199,570 shares of Meritor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total value of $6,354,308.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,113.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:MTOR opened at $32.44 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Meritor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.91 and a 12 month high of $33.56.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $889.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.00 million. Meritor had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Meritor, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

MTOR has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Meritor from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Meritor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Meritor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meritor during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Meritor by 117.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meritor by 209.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meritor in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Meritor by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,116 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meritor Company Profile

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket and Industrial.

