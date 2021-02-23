Insider Selling: Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) CMO Sells 10,650 Shares of Stock

Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) CMO Kevin Kennedy Brown sold 10,650 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.36, for a total value of $1,303,134.00.

SNBR opened at $126.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.07. Sleep Number Co. has a 12 month low of $15.27 and a 12 month high of $135.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $105.83 and a 200 day moving average of $72.42.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.66. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 70.15% and a net margin of 5.89%. Analysts predict that Sleep Number Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Sleep Number in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sleep Number in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Sleep Number by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Sleep Number by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SNBR shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Sleep Number from $108.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. UBS Group raised Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $65.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sleep Number in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Wedbush raised their price target on Sleep Number from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut Sleep Number from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $73.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sleep Number currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.20.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding product under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brand name.

