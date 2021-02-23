Insider Selling: Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) EVP Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) EVP Keith D. Maio sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.39, for a total transaction of $102,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,310,288.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:ZION opened at $53.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $23.58 and a fifty-two week high of $54.29.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.64. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 14.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.41%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 890.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,310,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,791,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975,793 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,604,262 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,415,000 after purchasing an additional 643,210 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter valued at $569,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter worth $16,103,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,647,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,566,000 after purchasing an additional 307,798 shares during the period. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ZION. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $40.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. DA Davidson lowered Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.58.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

