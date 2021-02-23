Insider Selling: Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) COO Sells 63,000 Shares of Stock

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 63,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $756,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 913,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,961,388. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ ZNGA opened at $11.69 on Tuesday. Zynga Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.65 and a 1-year high of $12.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.38. The company has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of -389.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $616.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.32 million. Zynga had a negative return on equity of 2.06% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The business’s revenue was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zynga Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZNGA. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Zynga during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Zynga by 1,467.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Zynga during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zynga by 26,666.7% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Zynga in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Zynga from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Zynga from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Zynga from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Zynga from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zynga presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.64.

About Zynga

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook and Snapchat.

