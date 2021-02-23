Insula Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2,236.00 (ISLA)

Insula (CURRENCY:ISLA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 23rd. Over the last week, Insula has traded down 25.2% against the dollar. Insula has a market cap of $290,324.32 and approximately $2,236.00 worth of Insula was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Insula token can now be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00000790 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003548 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.40 or 0.00075646 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002844 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 53.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00035961 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000041 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Insula Profile

Insula (CRYPTO:ISLA) is a token. Insula’s total supply is 1,049,676 tokens and its circulating supply is 764,174 tokens. Insula’s official website is www.insulainvestments.com.

Buying and Selling Insula

Insula can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insula directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insula should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insula using one of the exchanges listed above.

