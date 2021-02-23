Insureum Tops 24 Hour Volume of $430,051.00 (ISR)

Insureum (CURRENCY:ISR) traded down 21.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. One Insureum token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. Insureum has a total market capitalization of $1.68 million and $430,051.00 worth of Insureum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Insureum has traded 26.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Insureum

Insureum (CRYPTO:ISR) is a token. Its launch date was June 25th, 2018. Insureum’s total supply is 290,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 214,048,583 tokens. Insureum’s official Twitter account is @insureum_zikto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Insureum’s official website is insureum.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “Located in South Korea, Insureum is a Blockchain-based platform for the insurance market intervenients. It aims to create an ecosystem where there will be acting three main entities: the Insurance companies, 3rd parties, and the users/policyholders. Insureum's main role is to assist insurance companies in matching insurance policies with individual lifestyles. The ISR token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Insureum. Users are expected to be able to utilize the token as a medium of exchange value within the platform's community (providers, developers, and insurance users). “

Buying and Selling Insureum

Insureum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insureum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insureum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insureum using one of the exchanges listed above.

