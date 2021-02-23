Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Price Target Raised to $70.00

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

IART has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet raised Integra LifeSciences from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $47.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.33.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

IART opened at $68.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.85, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.26. Integra LifeSciences has a 1 year low of $34.21 and a 1 year high of $71.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.65.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The life sciences company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.11. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 4.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 883 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,615 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,539 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,984 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Integra LifeSciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. 85.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

Read More: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.