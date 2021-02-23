Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Position Trimmed by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,125 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,357 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.64.

In other news, CFO George S. Davis purchased 9,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 27,244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of INTC traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $60.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 958,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,641,777. The firm has a market cap of $244.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $65.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.11.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Read More: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.