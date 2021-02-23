Intercept Pharmaceuticals (ICPT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect Intercept Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($1.55) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ ICPT opened at $29.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $985.14 million, a P/E ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.85. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $23.78 and a 1-year high of $98.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.14.

ICPT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.54.

In related news, CFO Sandip Kapadia sold 2,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.47, for a total transaction of $53,662.71. 23.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead products candidate is the Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

