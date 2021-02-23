Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Bought by Mawer Investment Management Ltd.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,845,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,480 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange accounts for about 4.0% of Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned 1.04% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $673,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 4,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 324,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,780,000 after purchasing an additional 85,277 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,767,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,832,000 after purchasing an additional 39,305 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ICE stock traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $110.11. The stock had a trading volume of 141,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,445,656. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.85 billion, a PE ratio of 30.55, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.51 and a twelve month high of $119.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $113.81 and its 200 day moving average is $105.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 26.19%. The company’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.93%.

In related news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 39,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total transaction of $4,383,572.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,463,130.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $112,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,058 shares of company stock valued at $13,515,331 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ICE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.00.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

