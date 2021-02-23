Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $40.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 14.09% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Intercorp Financial Services Inc. provides financial products and services. The Company’s business segment consists of Bank, Insurance, Real Estate Operations and Others. Intercorp Financial Services Inc. is based in Lima, Peru. “

IFS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank lowered shares of Intercorp Financial Services from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Intercorp Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.20.

IFS stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $35.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,544. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion and a PE ratio of 33.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.43. Intercorp Financial Services has a 12-month low of $19.23 and a 12-month high of $41.90.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IFS. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 76.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Intercorp Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new position in Intercorp Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Intercorp Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $357,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $450,000. 6.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercorp Financial Services Company Profile

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides financial products and services in Peru. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts. The company also offers retail banking, including consumer; payroll deduction; cash, vehicle, student, express, collateralized cash, and other consumer loans; and mortgage loans, as well as credit cards.

