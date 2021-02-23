InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of InterDigital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, February 19th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now forecasts that the Wireless communications provider will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.61. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for InterDigital’s FY2021 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). InterDigital had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 16.17%.

Separately, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of InterDigital in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. InterDigital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.80.

InterDigital stock opened at $64.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.73, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.17 and its 200 day moving average is $61.79. InterDigital has a twelve month low of $31.04 and a twelve month high of $69.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDCC. Boston Partners lifted its position in InterDigital by 2,239.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 720,038 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $41,085,000 after acquiring an additional 689,256 shares in the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in InterDigital by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 487,950 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,842,000 after acquiring an additional 136,050 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in InterDigital by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 404,584 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $24,550,000 after acquiring an additional 126,763 shares in the last quarter. Touchstone Capital Inc. bought a new position in InterDigital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,547,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in InterDigital by 171.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,788 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,295,000 after acquiring an additional 44,738 shares in the last quarter. 77.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 13th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 212.12%.

About InterDigital

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

