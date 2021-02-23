International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Acquired by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,497,197 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,607 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $188,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 67.9% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 56.6% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IBM opened at $120.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $123.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $90.56 and a 12 month high of $148.05.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.90%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

