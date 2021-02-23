International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Sold by Indie Asset Partners LLC

Indie Asset Partners LLC decreased its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Indie Asset Partners LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in International Paper by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 33,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in International Paper by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in International Paper by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in International Paper by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in International Paper by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 33,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on IP. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of International Paper from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of International Paper from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. International Paper has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

In related news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total value of $195,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sharon R. Ryan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $1,449,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,849 shares of company stock valued at $2,946,553 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IP traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.70. The company had a trading volume of 86,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,132,103. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.52 and a beta of 1.10. International Paper has a 12-month low of $26.38 and a 12-month high of $53.39.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.28%.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

