Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSF) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd.

OTCMKTS:IKTSF opened at $79.57 on Thursday. Intertek Group has a one year low of $46.09 and a one year high of $82.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.13.

Intertek Group Company Profile

Intertek Group plc provides quality and safety solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

