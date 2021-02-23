Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 45.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,560 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,875 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,318,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1,600.0% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total value of $156,242.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 978 shares in the company, valued at $370,886.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total value of $113,010.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,457.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,803 shares of company stock valued at $1,818,699 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI raised Intuit from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Intuit from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Intuit from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Intuit from $400.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $411.09.

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $401.55 on Tuesday. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.68 and a 52 week high of $423.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.51 billion, a PE ratio of 53.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $383.21 and a 200-day moving average of $350.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

