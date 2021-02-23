Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.75-6.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.59-4.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.49 billion.Intuit also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 8.20-8.40 EPS.

Shares of INTU traded down $2.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $399.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,407,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,322,169. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $383.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $351.38. Intuit has a twelve month low of $187.68 and a twelve month high of $423.74. The firm has a market cap of $104.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Analysts forecast that Intuit will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INTU. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Intuit from $400.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Intuit from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intuit from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $411.09.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total transaction of $113,010.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,457.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 4,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.56, for a total transaction of $1,549,446.08. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,803 shares of company stock valued at $1,818,699. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

